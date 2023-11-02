The Beatles are back with a new song with a little bit of help from AI

The Beatles are back with a new song! Yes, you read that right. With a little bit of help from AI, the British band has released their much anticipated 'final song' titled Now and Then which features the voice of the late John Lennon. The track has been in the making for 45 years and was released on Thursday worldwide. The music video of the song will be released on Friday.



About the song Now and Then



The song was originally written by Lenon back in 1978. He had even recorded it at his home in New York City. Lennon died in 1980 and his widow Yoko Ono shared the demo tape with the remaining members of the Beatles in 1994.



Despite initial efforts to complete the song, it was set aside and remained unfinished for years.



Role of Artificial Intelligence



Advancements in artificial intelligence were employed during the making of The Beatles’ documentary, Get Back directed by Peter Jackson.



The technology allowed the team to isolate Lennon’s voice from the original demo recording, enabling Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and musicians at Capitol Studios to finally complete the song.



“This is the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room,” expressed an emotional Ringo Starr. McCartney stated, “How lucky was I to have those men in my life and to work with them so intimately and to come up with such a body of music. To still be working on Beatles music in 2023 – wow.”



The release of Now and Then is an emotional moment for music enthusiasts worldwide. The Beatles have had a huge impact on the music industry for decades and created timeless classics like Hey Jude, Come Together, and Let It Be, earning them seven Grammy Awards. For fans of Lennon, it will be an emotional moment to hear him sing an all-new tune.



The video, according to media reports, will contain previously unseen footage, including a few seconds of the earliest known film of The Beatles performing in 1962.