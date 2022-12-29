Telugu OTT platform gets John Doe order from Delhi High Court for ‘Unstoppable’ series

In yet another ‘John Doe’ order from the Delhi High Court, media company Arha Media and Broadcasting on Wednesday obtained a blanket order restraining all websites and broadcasters from airing its talk-show ‘Unstoppable’, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna as host. The media company was represented by the law firm Anand and Naik in the high court

The company had recently approached the court by instituting a ‘John Doe’ suit seeking an injunction to restrain illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the original web talk-show, which is set to air its upcoming episode tomorrow (December 30) featuring Telugu film industry superstar Prabhas.

The company expects substantial viewership for this episode that would result in higher monetary gain. It has already spent Rs 17 crore for the production, promotion and marketing activities of the talk-show series.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva passed the order against the identified rogue websites that engage in infringing activities and against the ‘world at large’ from infringing upon the talk-show and its future episodes and seasons. Considering the investments the company has made in the talk-show series, the court has observed that any illegal broadcasting would severely affect its monetary interest and also diminish the value of the talk-show series.

Commenting on the verdict, veteran lawyer Ameet Naik, Joint Managing Partner of Anand and Naik said, “Piracy of films, web-series, entertainment content has always been a huge menace in the Media and Entertainment industry. Before a film is released in theatres, there are rogue websites and various links which make the movie available to the public at large, which has significant adverse effect on the commercial performance of the film. In an effort to combat the said menace, the Courts have historically been indulgent in granting ‘John Doe’ orders prior to release of films. The present order passed by the Delhi High Court passed in favour of Arha Media owner of the OTT platform ‘aha’, is a similar order wherein the Hon’ble Delhi High Court has granted John Doe order for a the show ‘Unstoppable’ originally produced and made available exclusively by an OTT platform, wherein infringing links were making the show and its episodes available, even prior to the release of the show on the OTT platform. The order of Delhi High Court to address piracy and grant reliefs is highly commendable”

‘Unstoppable’ was first launched on November 4, 2021 and it concluded in February 2022. Following the success of season 1, season 2 started in October this year and the show is still continuing.