Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' becomes the biggest movie opening of Disney+Hotstar

On Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput fans rushed to Disney+ Hotstar, at sharp 7:30 PM to watch the actor's last film. 'Dil Bechara' premiered on the OTT platform and created history as it became the biggest opener on the digital platform. With millions of people login for the digital, the site even crashed temporarily.

A day later, on Saturday, the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar tweeted, ''A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever''.

The streaming platforms didn't share the viewership numbers.

Since the movie has been released, the actor's fans can't control their feeling for the actor and have been flooding social media with the actor's dialogues and his stills from the movie, that led to #DilBecharaCreatesHistory, #DilBechaara trend on Twitter continuously.

The film is based on the relationship between two terminally ill patients. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film co-stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role.