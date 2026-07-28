Filmmaker Suneil Anand, son of Hindi cinema legend Dev Anand and actor Kalpana Kartik, died on Tuesday, July 26, in London, UK. He was 70. Suneil reportedly suffered a heart attack. Suneil had turned 70 on June 30.

Anand has been living away from the spotlight. He made his acting debut in 1984 with Anand Aur Anand, which was directed by his superstar father Dev. He also starred in films such as Car Thief, Main Tere Liye and Master.

Suneil Anand, Dev Anand's son, dies at 70 in UK

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The news of Suneil's death was shared by his niece, Gina Narang.

In a statement released, ''With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together.”

The exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

After Dev Anand died in 2011, Suneil took over the family production house, Navketan Films, and continued to run it. He began his career assisting his father on several films before making his acting debut.

Suneil had studied business administration at American University in Washington, DC. He then went on to follow his father's footsteps and had spent several years working alongside his father.

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Ahead of the actor's birth anniversary on September 26, 2023, Anand said that he had spent 40 years of his life just being with his father.