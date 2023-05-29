'Such an idiot I am', Amitabh Bachchan apologises for making a big error in his tweet

Amitabh Bachchan is an ardent social media user and has a habit of continuously updating his fans. However, in a hurry to post up things, the Big B has many times become the target of trolls, who were quick to take a jibe at his hilarious yet horrible mistakes. However, recently, he again repeated his old habit but this time, the veteran was quick to offer his apologies.

Big B's apology - Bachchan apologised for making a glaring error in his recent tweet. On Sunday, the actor addressed his tweet in which he mentioned a song ''Blowin' in the Wind''. However, the error he made was that he mentioned in his tweet that the song is by the Beatles. which it was not. The hit track is by the singer Bob Dylan.



Calling himself an Idiot, Bachchan wrote in his blog post, ''Oh dear .. left very early for work and have had to time to meet the Ef here .. and I am desperately trying to finish the work so I can be at the GOJ in time ..But before that, a correction .. my apologies .. and my gratitude to the most efficient Ef for pointing it out to me."

He also added, "The 'the answer my friends is blowing in the wind …' is NOT the Beatles .. its Bob Dylan .. yes of course .. such an idiot I am .. so do excuse the error .. shall correct it immediately .. till then my love."

The song is from Bob Dylan's 1963 album ''The Freewheelin.'' Amitabh's original tweet? On Saturday, the Bhootnath actor tweeted, "There are moments in life when you give .. give because you wish to .. no compulsion, no reward expected, no reason .. just to give ..Do I do wrong .. do I announce .. do I make that public .. do I seek aggrandisement from the others or the moral social attribute givers of the Universe .. ? ''The answer my friend is written in the Wind .. the answer is written in the Wind~ the Beatles (he struck off the two words) an atrocious error .. ~ its BOB DYLAN !!!!!"

He wrote in the tweet further, "And so in this realm of uncertainty and resolve .. we survive .. and see the unfortunate that do not .. puzzled and remorse .. why they .. how they .. why the lag the difference the defined alienation .. they did some wrong .. the others did some right .. ? who decided that for them and who for the others .. ?"

However, this is not the first time when the actor has been trolled for his social media post. On the work front - Amitabh Bachchan is currently working on Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is expected to release in two parts. The first part of the film will reportedly release in 2024.

