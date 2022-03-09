Street hawker to model: Meet Internet's latest sensation, an Indian balloon seller

Social media has changed the course of the future for many people. We have seen many gain fame and success and with it monetary benefits courtesy their presence on social media. The latest example of this is an Indian street hawker from the state of Kerala who has become Internet’s latest obsession.

After being spotted by a photographer as the female hawker was selling balloons and making ends meet, she has now become a model. The photographer apparently approached her family, got her ready with makeup and hairstyle and did a photoshoot. These shoot pics have made her famous now.

In the shoot, the woman was styled in a traditional saree with gold jewellery. The pictures from the shoot have now received thousands of likes and comments on Instagram ever since they were posted on the photo-sharing app.

Something similar happened when a labourer from the same Indian state found fame on social media. He went on to model for a local brand and became an Internet sensation.