StandwithDeepika trends as Twitterati come in support of Deepika Padukone amid NCB probe

Today, Deepika Padukone appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau, to join the ongoing drug case probe. As per the reports, Padukone is being grilled by the officials along with her manager Karishma Prakash for their WhatsApp chat, in which they were talking about drugs.



Since the morning, when Deepika arrived at the NCB office, her fans from around the world took their social media to express their feeling on the Deepika's questioning, and that led to, '#Stand With Deepika' trend on Twitter.



From calling her queen to the inpiration for many young girls, scroll down to check out the tweets by users

She is inspiration for many young girls....We stand with Deepika #StandWithDeepika — IMRAN (@ImranAn51349755) September 22, 2020 ×

I love how fierce and powerful she looks and those eyes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/3vJC6SzVgQ — Jenni🦄 (@glittery_crazen) September 26, 2020 ×

I see the FEAR in those Vile Cunning Eyes,for the first time..



This FEAR makes me happy, Extremely Happy..



Shame on those who are trending #StandWithDeepika to support this Druggie #DeepikaPadukone.. pic.twitter.com/k9aMFKPx5r — Ganesh (@GaneshJaiHind) September 26, 2020 ×

#StandWithDeepika

It reminds me she said everything fallen into place as if God was behind us during padmavati time 👀

I don't want to nazar lagao this

But I'll take it as a sign pic.twitter.com/EI4gk0ihH8 — Uffteriadaa (@Beelzebubluce) September 26, 2020 ×

Deepika name has been dragged in the case, after her WhatsApp chats with her manager Karishma went viral, in which they were talking about the narcotics substance. As per the reports, Deepika and Karishma are being interrogated together at the NCB office and were asked questions related to their 2017 WhatsApp chats. It is also being said the officials are not satisfied with Deepika’s replies.

Other than Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor are called by NCB in drug case probe.