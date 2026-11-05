/Keerthy Suresh opens up about family problems over her interfaith relationship with Antony Thattil

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh was recently seen alongside Radhika Apte in the gangster thriller series Akka. While she has earned acclaim for her diverse roles, a recent revelation about her personal life has caught attention. Keerthy opened up about her relationship with her husband, Antony Thattil, whom she married in December 2024, saying her family initially had problems with their interfaith relationship.

Keerthy Suresh on interfaith relationship with Antony Thattil

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Keerthy spoke about her personal life and the challenges she faced within her family because of the interfaith relationship. She also recalled that her mother once read her diary while she was in college, after she began dating Antony following Class 12.

The actress said, "I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything. She was like, ‘I’m your mother; I can read your diary.’ The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don’t even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it."

Keerthy added that their religious differences initially became a talking point among her family. She recalled meeting Antony Thattil in December 2009 and beginning to date him the following month.

"We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he’s a Christian, I obviously had to face problems at home. It took a while for me to convince my family. He had seen me before I became an actor. That’s the best part. We kind of grew up together."

About Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Keerthy shares a longstanding love story with businessman Antony Thattil. The couple met through mutual friends in December 2009 and began dating in January 2010, when Keerthy was in Class 12. Antony, who is seven years older than Keerthy, was working in Qatar at the time, and their relationship blossomed.



Despite being together for years, Keerthy and Antony kept their relationship low-key and out of the public eye. The actress made their relationship Instagram official in November 2024, marking 15 years together with a special post. She also revealed that Antony had known her long before she entered the film industry and that they had grown up together.

In December 2024, the couple tied the knot in Goa in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family and close friends. Their wedding featured both traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies, celebrating their respective backgrounds.

Keerthy Suresh's work front

Keerthy has delivered several acclaimed performances on screen across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. She recently made her digital debut in the gangster drama Akka, alongside Radhika Apte and Dorothy, opposite Sananth and Rishikanth.