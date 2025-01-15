Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya make for a great pair. The newlyweds recently shared pictures of their Pongal celebrations on Instagram. This is their first Pongal together as a married couple.

Sobhita shared a picture of a bonfire with the caption, "Bhogi, renewal, transformation." For the unversed, Bhogi is an integral part of the Pongal celebrations. The actress also shared a blurry mirror selfie.

Pongal festitivies

For the occasion, Sobhita wore a red saree paired with a beige blouse.

Sobhita also shared a glimpse of the prasad, served on the occasion of Pongal.

Naga Chaitanya shared a picture with Sobhita Dhulipala and wrote, "Panduga vibes with my Visakha queen." The two can be seen looking at the camera with a smile.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got married on December 4 in a traditional Telugu ceremony at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The event was high on security as it saw celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Nani, among others attend. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Guests, venue, wedding dress and other details

Post the wedding, Naga Chaitanya’s father the official pictures from his son’s wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala and wrote on X, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

The couple got engaged in August. They dated for a bit before getting married but were always very secretive about their romance. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.