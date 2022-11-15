Sir Rod Stewart turned down '$1 million' offer to perform at Qatar World Cup amid criticism

British rock and pop singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart recently revealed that he turned down a lucrative offer to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar amid criticism regarding human rights in the territory. Candidly speaking to a publication, he touched on the topic of the systemic discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers helping to construct the stadiums where the World Cup will be held.

In an interview with Sunday Times, Stewart said, "I was actually offered a lot of money, over $ 1 million, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms. Tell you what, supporters have got to watch out, haven’t they?"

With this statement, Stewart has entered the debate over the World Cup being organised and hosted in the Gulf country, where homosexuality is illegal and can be punishable by death.

Stewart's comments came shortly after David Beckham was highly criticised by fans as well as U.K. comedian Joe Lycett for becoming an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup. Lycett grabbed headlines when he posted a video on Twitter and offered to donate £10,000 to charities supporting the LGBTQ+ community. However, he also said that if Beckham goes on to be an ambassador of the Qatar World Cup, he will shred the money on a live stream.

Dua Lipa recently denied rumours that she would be performing at Qatar World Cup this year and stated that she will not visit the host nation unless it addresses its human rights abuses.

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform," she wrote in an Instagram story. "I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

So far, the only confirmed performer for the ceremony is BTS’ Jungkook.

