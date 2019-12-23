Singer Kesha discloses the release date of her upcoming album 'High Road'

American singer Kesha Rose Sebert has disclosed the release date for her upcoming album -- High Road.

The singer had something to share with her fans as she moves into the year 2020 -- her new album.

According to Billboard, the 32-year-old pop star on social media on Sunday revealed that her upcoming album -- High Road -- will be released on January 31, 2020.

The singer captioned the picture: "Taking the high road January 31."For her new `Resentment,` featuring Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel, Kesha shared the video earlier this month.

She also told Billboard recently that her new makeup line, `Kesha Rose Beauty`, is going to be connected with her new album.

Kesha further mentioned that every shade [in the eyeshadow palette] would be a different song title, whether it`s old school, or yet to be released, and the light pink is an unreleased track.

"There`s a little story behind each shade," she added.