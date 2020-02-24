'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' races ahead of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` clashed at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' last Friday and Khurrana's film has emerged as a clear winner.



Khurrana's film has collected Rs 32. 66 crores within first three days of its release while Kaushal's film has managed to garner Rs 16.36 crores.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures of both the films on Twitter.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: ₹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020 ×

#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020 ×

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' observed a good growth on the second day at the box office and grossed Rs 11.08 crores, while on the third day it observed limited growth, grossing Rs 12.03 crores.



The film critic also shared and compared the weekend collection of Ayushmann Khurrana`s past outings since 2017. His 2018 outing `Badhaai Ho` topped the chart with a collection of Rs 45.70 crores followed by his 2019 flick `Bala` with Rs 44.57 crores. `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` holds fourth place with a weekend collection of Rs 32.66 crores.

Based on a same-sex love story, `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` has been helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan` film, which was released in 2017.



Meanwhile 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' witnesses a slow growth at the box office and compared to 'Shubh Mangal...' did not fare well.



Adarsh shared that the horror film didn`t make the desired noise over the weekend and witnessed minimal growth on day 2 and 3. The movie needs to gain momentum on the weekdays to get to a noticeable total, Arash noted. On Saturday, the movie grossed Rs 5.52 crores and saw a little surge on Sunday by minting Rs 5.74 crores.



'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship` is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach. Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.