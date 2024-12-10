New Delhi

Looks like Shraddha Kapoor is ending the year 2024 with a bang. Fresh from the success of her last release, Stree 2, Shraddha made a dazzling appearance at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actress walked the red carpet on the fifth day of the festival as she attended the gala screening of We Live In Time. What more! Photographers went crazy clicking as she posed on the red carpet with British actor Andrew Garfield.

Andrew and Shraddha were seen exchanging pleasantries on the red carpet, and then they posed for the camera.

The event boasted an impressive lineup of celebrities. In addition to Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Jeremy Renner attended the screening.

Fans of both the stars couldn't contain their excitement over the unexpected crossover.

Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield in the single Frame ??????? pic.twitter.com/xmrlyV7rA1 — ? (@shraddhafan_grl) December 9, 2024 ×

The way they are so gentle with each other ???? [Andrew Garfield & Shraddha Kapoor] pic.twitter.com/HnrkWix4Yb — ? (@shraddhafan_grl) December 9, 2024 ×

seeing andrew garfield and shraddha kapoor together wasn't on my 2024 bingo list ?? pic.twitter.com/pq5i5eyZkv — ًu (@ixumakantx) December 9, 2024 ×

What in the multiverse is this? Andrew Garfield and Shraddha Kapoor ? Together?? pic.twitter.com/GF1JMwBMAF — Arru⚡ (@itsmearrunima) December 9, 2024 ×

Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield together??? I SHIP — zay (@zayyyera) December 9, 2024 ×

What Shraddha wore

The actress looked gorgeous in a breathtaking multi-coloured gown adorned with shimmering details. The gown featured a single net sleeve and an embellished belt that accentuated her look.

She opted for minimal makeup, with a soft pop of colour on her lips and eyes, and kept her hair loose.

This year’s Red Sea Film Festival has seen an influx of Bollywood stars, with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor making appearances.

A day before Ranbir Kapoor posed on the red carpet with actress-filmmaker Olivia Wilde.