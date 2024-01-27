Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed dated for 3 years before marriage? More explosive claims emerge from Pakistan

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is garnering strong support from the people of Pakistan following the revelation by her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, about his recent marriage to TV actor and model Sana Javed. Last week, Shoaib's announcement sparked criticism on social media, with many expressing disapproval.

People across social media platforms have been vocal in condemning Shoaib and Sana for their actions, while simultaneously supporting Sania's decision to seek a unilateral divorce from the Pakistani cricketer.

Adding to the controversy, a podcast on the news channel Samaa TV alleged that Shoaib and Sana had been involved in an affair for the past three years, despite being married to other partners.

The podcast further claimed that Sana had only been divorced for three months from her former husband, Umair Jaswal, before tying the knot with Shoaib. Shockingly, whenever Shoaib appeared on the news channel for shows, it was reported that he insisted Sana be included as a condition for his participation.

"They were having an affair for the last three years and were intimately involved," revealed a producer of the podcast.

"Umair didn't know about this, but Sania Mirza and her family and even Shoaib's family came to know about it last year. Efforts were made to resolve the situation, but Shoaib didn't listen to anyone," the producer added.

The revelation of Shoaib's second marriage came as a surprise to many because they hadn't publically announced their separation. After Shoaib's wedding announcement, Sania's father, Imran Mirza, confirmed that his daughter had opted for a 'Khula' from the cricketer. "It was a 'Khula.' I do not wish to comment beyond this," he told PTI.

Shoaib and Sania tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, India, amid much celebration. Meanwhile, Sana and Umair Jaswal got married in a private ceremony in 2020.