Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan turns director for ad film featuring the superstar; watch

Fans of SRK would recall his 2019 interview with David Letterman, where he talked about his son Aryan`s career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the host that Aryan doesn`t want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said though his son is a `good writer,` he doesn`t have what it takes to be an actor."He (Aryan) doesn`t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he`s a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana is following in her father`s footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar`s film The Archies.