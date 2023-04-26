Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan turns director for ad film featuring the superstar; watch
Shah Rukh Khan's latest project had his son Aryan donning the director's hat. Aryan went behind the camera to direct his superstar father for an ad of a newly launched luxury street wear brand called D'yavol X.
On Wednesday, SRK shared the ad's teaser on Instagram which features both the father and the son. "Make your mark with D’YAVOL X. Watch the film now on @dyavol.x!," the actor captioned the post.
The video was also shared by SRK's friend and producer-filmmaker Karan Johar.
A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.
Fans of SRK would recall his 2019 interview with David Letterman, where he talked about his son Aryan`s career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the host that Aryan doesn`t want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said though his son is a `good writer,` he doesn`t have what it takes to be an actor."He (Aryan) doesn`t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he`s a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana is following in her father`s footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar`s film The Archies.
Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor`s daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan`s grandson Agastya Nanda.
The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies.
Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.