‘Samrat Prithviraj’ actor Manushi Chhillar looks elegant in an ivory sharara, see pics

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 'Samrat Prithviraj', has been promoting the film with great enthusiasm. The much-awaited period drama stars Akshay Kumar in lead and is produced under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The actor recently shared a gorgeous look from one of her promotions. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a string of pictures and a video clip showcasing her look.

She captioned the post: "Where there's light."

See her post:-

Manushi exuded sheer elegance and grace as she opted for an ivory sharara by Ritika Mirchandani with a bralette style blouse and fit-and-flared pants. She added a floor-length embroidered shrug with mirrors and beads embellished all over it.

She paired her outfit with a matching belt donned over her waist. Flower-shaped diamond studs complemented the actor's appearance. Her look was finished off with a bun, glittering eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips.

'Samrat Prithviraj' is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem on the 12th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

The film will be out in theatres on June 3.

