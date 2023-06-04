Ryan Gosling claps back at casting criticism in Barbie saying he's too old to play Ken

Ryan Gosling will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's most awaited movie of the year, Barbie, co-starring Margot Robbie. In the movie, Ryan is playing the role of Barbie's boyfriend Kent, and ever since the first look of the actor was revealed, the actor has faced a backlash with netizens sharing their views that Ryan is ''too old'' to play Ken.

With the hashtag #NotMyKen, netizens shared their displeasure over Gosling's casting. After months of trolling, the actor has finally reacted to the trolls, and that too in the best way.

"I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with," the actor told GQ in a new interview, as per Page Six.

Further, Gosling says that he thinks that all of this is "funny'' as no one even cared about Ken, "It is funny ... this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?"

"But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time," he added. "No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f–ked with Ken. That’s the point.

The star concluded, "If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

After the trailer was released, several netizens criticised Ryan's casting, saying that he's way too old to play Ken.

"[R]yan gosling is too old to be playing ken I’m sorry his wrinkles are taking me out of the experience.'' one netizen wrote.

"Ryan gosling is too ugly and too old to be playing ken, they should’ve casted (sic) henry cavill or chris evans bye," another user wrote. Barbie new trailer - Recently, Warner Bros. dropped a brand new trailer for its upcoming film, showing Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the leading roles of Ken and Barbie. While the film’s plot has been kept under wraps until now, the trailer shows that Barbie and Ken are stuck in the real world, where they will discover the challenges of the real world.

Watch the trailer below:

The film stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, and Emma

Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.