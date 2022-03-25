'RRR' Twitter reaction: Fans call Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt starrer ten times better than 'Baahubali'

RRR Photograph:( Twitter )
Touted to be an epic period action drama, the movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead, and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.
SS Rajamouli, who become a known name after the stupendous success of his 'Baahubali' franchise, is back with another big-budget Telugu film ‘RRR’. After facing several delays due to the covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded film has been finally released in the theatres today (March 25).
The movie is based on a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the Britishers. Looking at the movie's whopping budget of hundreds of crores, the expectations from the movie are just high.
'RRR' review: SS Rajamouli delivers a superhero film set in pre-independent India
After the movie was released, reviews started pouring in as the fans watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the movie has recieved mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie terrific and has the potential to emerge as a massive success.
''#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big-screen spectacle that blends adrenaline-pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS. #RRRReview,'' he tweeted.
#OneWordReview…#RRR: TERRRIFIC.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS. #RRRReview pic.twitter.com/0ohLMYPjUu
Some fans just can't stop applauding SS Rajamouli's work as he once again brought back the Baahubali grandeur to the theatres. While other viewers hailed the performance by the actor and called the movie 'a visual piece of art'
Take a look at some of the RRR Twitter reviews dropped in by fans.
TL is full of with Charan appreciations 🥳🥳 !! Troll chesina vaale appreciate chestunte 🔥🙌— Pranavi 🅡︎🅒︎ (@AlwaysPranu18) March 25, 2022
You made it man!!!
Freaking excited to see your Massive performance ❤️🔥💃
We love you 3000 @AlwaysRamCharan 🫶😘#ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharan #RRRMovie
#RRRreview 5/5🌟— Raj(or S.P) (@PrativaPadhi) March 24, 2022
I watched the Hindi premier and OMG!!!😱😱😱
U all are not at all ready to witness the scale @ssrajamouli has gone to this masterpiece a 10 times better than #Bahubali2@RRRMovie well done!!#RRRTakeOver #JrNTR #RamCharan #ManOfMassesNTR#RRRMovieFromTomorrow
#RRRMoive what a visual piece of art! @AlwayzRamCharan the star performer 👏 @tarak9999 nailed it and @ssrajamouli what a show 👏 pic.twitter.com/YHVJW5mhPu— Shalini (@CasulaShalini) March 25, 2022
Everywhere blockbuster reports from the audience 🥳🥳🥳— 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖 𝘿𝙃𝙁𝙈 𓃵💥 (@VenuthurlaC) March 25, 2022
Huge applause👏👏👏 for @ssrajamouli sir for this kind of film @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan are gave their best 👍💯
🔥🌊🔥🌊🔥🌊🔥🌊🔥🌊🔥#RRR #RRRMoive #NTRFansTakeOveRRR #RamCharan𓃵 #NTRRR pic.twitter.com/qJnpEF5OIl
God level Actor !! 🔥— Karthik (@Karthik_off01) March 25, 2022
Brace yourself . #RRRreview #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/u9MFksZOA0
#RRR Review#SSRajamouli 🙏— Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 24, 2022
This man got everything right 👍
Casting, Story, Screenplay, everything was perfect 🔥
Haters, Hide Now 🙂
He has again got a blockbuster 😁#RRRMoive #RRRMovie #RRRreview #RRRHindi #RRRTakeOver #RRRStormFromTomorrow #JrNTR #RamCharan #RC pic.twitter.com/ZxrbsitrLv