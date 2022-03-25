'RRR' Twitter reaction: Fans call Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt starrer ten times better than 'Baahubali'

SS Rajamouli, who become a known name after the stupendous success of his 'Baahubali' franchise, is back with another big-budget Telugu film ‘RRR’. After facing several delays due to the covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded film has been finally released in the theatres today (March 25).



Touted as an epic period action drama, the movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead, and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.



The movie is based on a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the Britishers. Looking at the movie's whopping budget of hundreds of crores, the expectations from the movie are just high.

'RRR' review: SS Rajamouli delivers a superhero film set in pre-independent India



After the movie was released, reviews started pouring in as the fans watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the movie has recieved mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie terrific and has the potential to emerge as a massive success.



''#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big-screen spectacle that blends adrenaline-pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS. #RRRReview,'' he tweeted.

#OneWordReview…#RRR: TERRRIFIC.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS. #RRRReview pic.twitter.com/0ohLMYPjUu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2022 ×

Some fans just can't stop applauding SS Rajamouli's work as he once again brought back the Baahubali grandeur to the theatres. While other viewers hailed the performance by the actor and called the movie 'a visual piece of art'



Take a look at some of the RRR Twitter reviews dropped in by fans.