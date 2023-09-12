Red FM's South Side Story Season 5 - Mumbai a resounding triumph, sets stage for Delhi edition

India's leading private radio network, 93.5 RED FM, has once again left a resounding mark on the music and entertainment scene with the successful culmination of South Side Story Season 5 - Mumbai Edition. The event, which took place at Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla, on September 5, 2023, proved to be an outstanding success, delighting music enthusiasts who braved the rain to be part of an unforgettable experience.

The Mumbai edition of South Side Story Season 5 featured an impressive lineup of musical talents, including Aattam Kalasamithi ft The Theikkinkaadu Band, Maalavika Sundar, Sean Roldan & Friends, Arivu, Agam, and Thaikkudam Bridge. Beyond the captivating music, attendees were treated to a sumptuous spread of Sadhya and other South Indian delicacies, as well as refreshing beverages.

The event's remarkable success in Mumbai has prompted the announcement of the next stop in the musical journey: South Side Story Season 5 - Delhi Edition. Set to take place on September 16, 2023, at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, this edition promises to bring a unique blend of hip-hop, rap artists, and playback singers and composers to the stage. The star-studded lineup includes Thirumali, Arivu, Humankind, All OK, Neeraj Madhav & Sithara’s Project Malabaricus, with Karthik headlining the event.

Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO of RED FM and Magic FM, expressed her excitement about the forthcoming Delhi edition, stating, "Our vision to introduce diversity in the regional music space has appropriately translated into South Side Story - Mumbai edition was a testament to the colossal celebration of our humble effort to bring the south of India to the metros. We were delighted to witness a massive turnout of our audience that even the torrential rains were not able to cease the spirit of the festive season. By joining in wearing traditional South Indian attire and celebrating the various ingredients of the South, the Mumbai audience came through. We are eagerly awaiting to recreate or take the celebrations a few notches higher in Delhi."

This musical extravaganza promises to immerse attendees in the rich colours, sounds, and flavours of South India. Tickets for the Delhi edition are available on Skillbox, and music enthusiasts are encouraged to book their seats early to secure a spot at this highly anticipated event.

For more information, visit the South Side Story website at https://southsidestory.in/.

