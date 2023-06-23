Rashmika Mandanna on split with manager: ‘There is no animosity’

Rashmika Mandanna is considered one of the most popular heroines presently. The Pushpa actress is gearing up for her big Bollywood release Animal, which will be out in a couple of months. But what is keeping her in the news these days is her rumoured fallout with her manager. Recently, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna’s manager had duped her of Rs 80 lakh. After the incident, it was found the duo had separated, and the parting ended on an ugly note. Now, the actress and her former manager have refuted the rumours. They have issued a joint statement which reveals that their parting was amicable. Rashmika Mandanna and manager’s joint statement Earlier, it was reported that Rashmika had fired her long-time manager due to unprofessionalism. Now, the statement has put an end to all the speculations regarding the matter.

The statement read, "Rashmika Mandhana and her manager have recently announced their amicable decision to part ways! Thereby addressing the numerous reports circulating about their separation. In an official clarification, both Rashmika and her manager emphasised that there is no animosity between them and refuted rumours surrounding their departure."

"They asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward. This statement aims to quell the media speculation and put an end to the unfounded rumours surrounding their professional relationship."



The statement was also issued against the speculation of financial fraud that was being claimed by several reports. Actress #RashmikaMandanna & her Manager released an official statement about ongoing rumours.They parted ways on a peaceful note. @IamRashmika pic.twitter.com/oBz0UzMEoa — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 22, 2023 ×

Earlier, a source close to the developments revealed that there was no foul play or deception involved between Rashmika Mandanna and her manager, and the two have amicably decided to part ways due to personal reasons. Rashmika Mandanna's Animal On the work front, Rashmika is all geared up for the release of the highly anticipated film, Animal. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. The project is all set to hit theatres on August 11.