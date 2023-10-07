Rapper Drake says taking break from music just hours after dropping his latest album

Canadian rapper Drake said on Friday (Oct 6) that he was taking a break from music over a health issue, just hours after his latest album "For All The Dogs." On his SiriusXM radio show Table For One, Drake said, "I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm gonna be honest." He added, "I need to focus on my health first and foremost... I need to get right."

Drake, 36, explained that he had been experiencing the craziest problems for years with his stomach.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper For All The Dogs, a long-awaited album featuring Bad Bunny, J. Cole, SZA, Lil Yachty, and a Frank Ocean sample. According to a report by the news agency AFP, his five-year-old son Adonis drew the artwork for the cover and was featured in a music video for a new single off the album called "8AM in Charlotte."

As per Drake's website, his hiatus has forced the cancellation or postponement of several upcoming concerts in the United States.

However, his shows on Friday and Saturday scheduled in Toronto, where fans were already seen lining up, appeared to still be a go. Drake mentioned that he would also meet unspecified commitments.

