Producers Guild Of India signs MOU to support film production in the US state of New Jersey

The Producers Guild of India (PGI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state of New Jersey in an effort to facilitate the shooting of Indian films in New Jersey.

The MOU was signed between PGI, Choose New Jersey, and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority during Choose New Jersey’s economic mission to India in December. The MOU opens communication channels for idea sharing and information on best practices for film production and promotion.

“There has been a quantum increase in the number of Indian productions filming internationally,” said Shibasish Sarkar, President of the Producers Guild of India. “Traditionally, international shoots were restricted to a handful of destinations and were almost exclusively the domain of a very few mega-budget productions. However, today’s Indian filmmaker is not averse to shooting pretty much anywhere in the world, irrespective of the scale of their productions. New Jersey is an attractive destination for Indian films for a host of reasons, and we look forward to working closely with our counterparts in New Jersey to realize the immense potential for collaboration.”

New Jersey promises to offer a pro-film environment with cooperative counties and municipalities, an extensive transportation system, and a huge variety of locations and landscapes.

“Throughout his tenure, Governor Phil Murphy has fostered an engaging relationship with India, solidifying New Jersey as a top destination for Indian business investment,” said Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. “New Jersey’s film sector has exploded over recent years, leading to major productions setting up shop in the state and record-breaking spending. We are thrilled to welcome India’s film industry, which will expand film production in the state, create jobs, and generate greater economic activity.”