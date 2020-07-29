Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be part of Brooklyn Beckham's wedding?



David and Victoria Beckham's song Brooklyn is all set to get married to Nicola Peltz. The wedding which will take place early 2021 and the Beckhams have reportedly started prepping for the functions in advance.



First, they are planning to send out 'Save The Date' invites to guests and according to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one the first few friends that the Beckhams will invite. The wedding is expected to be a star-studded event and the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited the first as they are good friends with the Beckhams.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the family said, "Brooklyn’s wedding will be one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parents’ connections.

“Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special.

“Their schedules are so hectic that David and Victoria want to get their invitations out as quickly as possible.

David and Victoria were also part of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding.



Moreover, Brooklyn's godfather Elton John known to be Harry and Meghan's close friend. "Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan’s and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew.

“It’s going to be a real ‘who’s who’ of weddings — packed with famous faces, " the source added.

Brooklyn popped the question to Natalia earlier this month and announced their engagement on Instagram later.