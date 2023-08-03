Pakistani illegal immigrant Seema Haider to play a RAW agent in the movie: Report

Seema Haider, a Pakistani illegal immigrant, has become a hot topic in the entire country. Seema entered India through the Nepal border to be with her love Sachin, who she met through the online gaming app PUBG. After the news broke, the couple become the hot topic of the entire country. And recently, reports are stating that Seema has been approached by the production house for a film.



Earlier this week, a team from Jani Firefox Production House met Seema and Sachin in their Greater Noida house for the upcoming film A Tailor Murder Story, which is based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic radicals.

Seema will play the role of a RAW agent. However, she has not yet agreed to play the role. The film will be directed by Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh, it will be backed by Amit Jani. As per the reports, Seema and Sachin Meena got the offer after the news of them facing a financial crisis emerged.

Who is Seema Haider?

Seema Haider is a Pakistani national who recently entered India illegally via Nepal to marry her lover Sachin Meena, who is a resident of the north Indian city of Greater Noida. Reports claim that they became friends while playing the online game PUBG. After the matter came out in public, the police arrested them in connection with her illegal stay in India. However, they were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Soon Seema and Sachin become the interest of the entire nation and all thanks goes to their viral interviews in which they confessed their love for each other in front of the camera.