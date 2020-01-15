Pakistani anchor dresses up like an emperor to report news, Twitter feels India will follow soon

Pakistani anchor Amin Hafeez is in news again. The man who had earlier interviewed cattle has once again discovered a unique way to report news.



A video posted on Twitter shows Hafeez dressed like an emperor, brandishing a sword while reporting from the Lahore Fort, before signing off.

A behind-the-scenes video of Hafeez was shared by another Pakistani journalist on Twitter that went viral almost instantly.

Another Twitter user shared the final footage that was aired on Geo News. Hafeez was reporting on the uproar that's been created after a wedding was hosted inside the premise of the historic Lahore fort.

Hafeez himself shared the entire report on his Facebook page.

In no time, the video went viral and Indians on Twitter wondered how long would it take before the idea was copied by various news channels in the country.

Hafeez has always been known for his innovative news reporting. His cattle interview a few years back is still used as meme material in the subcontinent and now the anchor seems to have moved to grander things.