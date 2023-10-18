Oscar winner Kartiki Gonsalves joins as jury for India's biggest environmental film festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker, Kartiki Gonsalves has been elected to be a part of the jury for India’s biggest environmental film festival, All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF)

The festival will take place in a hybrid, decentralised model between 1st to 10th December with 62 official selections. This will be the fourth edition of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).

Renowned as the premier platform for films that champion environmental issues, ALT EFF has garnered widespread acclaim since its inception in 2020 when the festival launched amidst the pandemic and had two successful virtual runs of the festival with a hybrid format of on-ground events across India and online in 2022.

This year will see a significant expansion of the decentralised festival model with on ground screenings planned across all states in India, with over 40 screenings planned over the festival period. The overwhelming success of the decentralised format in 2022 prompted the festival to continue this approach for its fourth edition, strengthening its foothold in the hearts of cinephiles and environmental advocates alike.

A highlight of this year's festival is the presence of the distinguished Oscar-winning filmmaker, Kartiki Gonsalves. Kartiki, in collaboration with Guneet Monga, received the prestigious award for their outstanding documentary film, The Elephant Whisperers earlier in 2023 marking it as a historic win for India. Her valuable expertise and artistic vision as a filmmaker who made films with the environment and nature at the very heart of the film, make her the perfect new addition to the festival’s esteemed jury panel.



This year's edition is designed to cater to a wider audience, offering both virtual screenings and in-person events in key cities across India.

On joining the festival as the jury, Kartiki expressed, “People across the world should see these films. Every person should see these films. Students, as well as adults, should watch because then they can see how the world is deteriorating slowly, and I think that in itself is a powerful motive to inspire change. It was really interesting to see how different filmmakers across different places express themselves and their own voices through the stories they decide to tell. All of the films are so well made, such good storytelling”.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE