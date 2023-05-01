Orlando Bloom auditioned 6 times for Moulin Rouge before bagging lead role in The Lord of the Rings

If the stars had aligned in the right direction for Orlando Bloom in 2001, he would've been seen sharing screen space with Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge! instead of Ewan McGregor. He even auditioned for the role but couldn't crack it.

But as most people say, everything happens for a reason, Bloom landed the role of Legolas, a heroic Elf gifted in the art of archery, in Peter Jackson's directorial 2001 film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Back in a 2019 interview, Bloom told Howard Stern that he auditioned for the iconic role of Christian in director Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning movie six times but didn't make the cut.

"I thought that was going to be the one that was going to go my way just before Lord of the Rings," Bloom said, adding that he auditioned for Moulin Rouge! "around the same sort of time" as his Lord of the Rings' audition.

The actor told Stern that the makers of Moulin Rouge! were originally planning to cast unknown actors, however, they ultimately ended up casting bona fide stars like Kidman and McGregor as the leads.

While concluding, he told Stern that the role of Legolas was "the greatest gift" of his life.

The film was the first in the “Rings” trilogy, based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s famed books. Bloom went on to play Legolas in 2002’s sequel “The Two Towers” and in the epic finale “The Return of the King” in 2003.

Given that Bloom was just starting out in the industry and only had a few professional acting credits under his belt at the time, he only received $175,000 for all three LOTR films. But, the impact those films had on Bloom's career was massive.

He later found major success as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise.

