Nicole Young files for divorce from Dr Dre after 24 years of marriage

Nicole Young, Dr Dre's wife has filed for divorce after 24 years of being together. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

She filed documents on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

While filing documents for her split from the rapper and music mogul, Young sought for spousal support.

They have two children together -- 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dr Dre has four children from previous relationships.

The rapper and Nicole Young married in 1996.