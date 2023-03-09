Nick Jonas announces collaboration with King for new version of Maan Meri Jaan

Nick Jonas will next be seen with King in a new version of the latter’s superhit song “Maan Meri Jaan”. In a joint Instagram post, the two artists announced their collaboration. They also shared a poster of the collaboration.

The song will be out this Friday. The post reads: "'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save," the caption of the post read. "Let's go," Nick Jonas wrote in the comment section.

Among the many fans who cheered the two, Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra too congratulated them.

King, also known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has been winning hearts ever since his first release “Tu Aake Dekhle”. However, it was last year that he gripped the nation with his song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. He has also made his Bollywood debut with the song “Sahi Galat” which featured in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2.

