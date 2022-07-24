Every trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, from 'Black Panther' to 'John Wick 4'

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 kicked off on Friday, July 21. The weekend witnessed the presence of thousands of fans clad in their favourite superhero costume, some of our favourite stars, studios, and directors, who come together under one roof to celebrate cinema, films and shows. At the Comic-Con, Marvel, Paramount+, DC, Warner Bros and other studios which are part of the convention revealed one bombshell after the other.



During the annual celebration, some biggest announcements were made about all the fourthcoming films that studios are planning to release in the coming years.

Out of other studios, Marvel boss Kevin Feige took all the attention of the world as he dropped several interesting revelations from the fourthcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films. The first trailer of the 'Bleck Panther Wakanda Forever' was also revealed.



Paramount+ dropped the trailer of Regé-Jean Page starrer 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Meanwhile, DC world also gave a sneak peek at all the anticipated projects like Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam', and 'Shazam'.



So, lots of work has come out at the comic-con, so making it easy for you all here we have curated all the major trailers & teasers released during the event.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever:

The first trailer of 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' was dropped and fans are on cloud nine. The trailer took us back to the world of Wakanda which is now without the T'Challa played by late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

Paramount Pictures dropped the adventurous trailer of the movie showing 'Bridgerton' fame Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, and Sophia Lillis and together they embarked on a fun-filled ride. The film will release in theatres in March 2023.



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon videos unveiled a new video clip from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. The video released during the convention revealed the new mysteries of middle earth. The series will premiere on September 2.

The Sandman

The first full trailer of Netflix' 'The Sandman' was revealed. The show will premiere on August 5.

I Am Groot

Marvel revealed the first trailer of the animated series based on the most adorable alien in the Marvel world Groot. The character which is voiced by Vin Diesel has become the talk of the world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods





The teaser of the much-anticipated sequel of 'Shazam! was revealed. The film starring Zachary Levi, and Rachel Zegler is set to be released on December 21.



Black Adam:

During the comic con, the new trailer was revaled giving us more details about the anti-hero character Black Adam played by Dwayne Johnson. Warner Bros. and DC films will release in theatres on October 21, 2022.

John Wick 4

The trailer of the 'John Wick' Chapter 4 was released and showed Keanu Reeves as Baba Yaga. The film releases on March 24, 2023.