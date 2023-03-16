New DC Studios boss James Gunn to direct Superman: Legacy

DC Studios boss James Gunn is moving ahead with his plans for Superman revival. Making it his next directorial project, he is ready to helm Superman: Legacy after he has been involved with the writing process since November. It was in the same month he joined DC as co-head with partner Peter Safran.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film that James and Peter will look over as DC bosses. The film has a scheduled release for July 11, 2025.

Earlier in January, Peter Safran told media that the feature “focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.” This is one reason why Henry Cavill, the original Superman was first roped in and then let go. The two new bosses have a new vision for Superman and it seems likely they will get a new and younger face to lead the superhero film.

Explaining his move to start off with Superman, James Gunn said, “I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

“Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey,” he added.

Superman: Legacy will mark James Gunn’s first time directing an A-list superhero. He has previously directed relatively unknown characters such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

This week, there is also Peter Safran-produced Shazam! Fury of the Gods that will release in theatres. It is the first of four DC features out this year that were made before Gunn and Safran took over DC. Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on March 17, 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE