Netflix stops airing Korean drama ‘Little Women' in Vietnam, find out why

Netflix has pulled down its Korean mystery thriller, 'Little Women,' from the platform in Vietnam. The move comes days after a government body in Vietnam reportedly asked the streaming giant to stop airing the series from the Southeast Asian country.

Government officials requested Netflix to remove the series from the country due to scenes that provide inaccurate and misleading information about Vietnam and the Vietnam War.

A Netflix Korea official has told The Korea Herald, "We recognise the ongoing situation with ‘Little Women’ and all 12 episodes will not be serviced in Vietnam.''

The official pointed out that episodes 3 and 8 provide distorted information about the country and its war.

As per Vietnam’s Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, the two episodes violate the media and cinema laws. The Korean drama had broken Clause 4, Article 9 of the Vietnamese Press Law.

Studio Dragon, the production house of the series, has also reacted to the backlash the show has received from the people of Vietnam.

"In response to concerns raised regarding some of the settings in ‘Little Women,’ we will take social and cultural sensitivity into account and pay more attention to future content production," the production company said in an official statement, via The Korea Herald

Helmed by Kim Hee-won, the show is loosely based on Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name. Starring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu and Wi Ha-joon, the series follows the story of three sisters who have grown up in poverty, but everything turns upside down when they all fight against the most wealthy family in Korea after 70 billion won goes missing.