MTV VMAs 2022: Maneskin's performance gets censored after Victoria De Angelis' major wardrobe malfunction

Rock band Maneskin, who won the 65th Eurovision Song Contest 2021, took over MTV VMAs' stage on Sunday and performed their popular track 'Supermodel'. Donning risque outfits, the four band members arrived at the award ceremony and grabbed eyeballs from all four corners. When they started performing, a few fans, who were watching the show live, noted that the performance was being censored and the cameras were constantly panning away from the stage for extended periods of time. Wondering why? Well, there were more reasons than one for the censorship.

At first, fans felt that Damiano David's bare butt was the reason behind the censorship. However, later, it was discovered that Victoria De Angelis had a major wardrobe malfunction on stage. During the gig, the bassist had a nip slip when her off-shoulder outfit apparently fell off her shoulder.

Netizens didn't seem pleased with the censorship and many took to social media to slam the broadcaster for not streaming the entire performance. One user wrote, "Damiano is dang sexy. So sexy, he had to be censored. #VMAs #maneskin #eurovision #esc2022. (sic)"

Another wrote, "@mtv censoring bad bunny kissing that dancer and maneskin’s performance but pretending to be an ally every june. (sic)" And, one user said, "I waited all night to watch Maneskin on #VMAs to have @MTV show two seconds of the actual performance. Why was it censored?"

Maneskin's song 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' won the Best Alternative Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It surpassed Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne among others.