Mindy Kaling teases details from 'Legally Blonde 3', 'Can't wait to see Elle Woods at 40'

Mindy Kaling has scoped out little details for the fans of 'Legally Blonde' who are eagerly waiting for the third installment of the film. According to the writer-actor, it sure to have some “bend and snap”. Mindy currently writing the script with 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' creator Dan Goor.

In an interview with Access, 'The Office' alum talked about the forthcoming installment of the romantic comedy. “I love the franchise so much,” said Kaling. “I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, ‘Absolutely!’ ” Kaling added that she can’t wait for people to see Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods at 40 versus how she was at 21. She said it has been “really fun” to imagine.

As for when we can expect to see the movie, fans will have to be patient because, well, we’re in a pandemic and shooting movies has been a challenge. Kaling said, “I don’t know when we’ll be able to shoot movies again but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome.”

Kaling is a huge fan of the original film and is sure to give nods to Elle’s origin story — including the memorable “bend and snap”. “Bend and Snap is forever,” admitted Kaling. “We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie.”

The mom of two also spoke about her friendship with Reese Witherspoon. Kaling also pointed out that Witherspoon became a mom at a young age and found success in her career. "I really look to her for a lot of parenting advice," she said.

Kaling first confirmed the news that she would be writing the Legally Blonde 3 script on Instagram in May 2020. "Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!" she wrote in a post at the time. Witherspoon will be reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. She first played the Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde, which was followed up with Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde back in 2003.