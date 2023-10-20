Meghan Markle's Suits is coming back on air but there's a catch

It's the season of reboots and another popular show might just be making a comeback. Suits - the legal drama that ran from 2011 to 2019 and starred Meghan Markle before she became royalty might be coming back. But there is a catch.



Suits is considered Markle's best work to date. It was while filming the series that she met Britain's Prince Harry and fell in love and subsequently got married- quitting her career in acting to become a member of the royal family.



Now, according to a report in Entertainment Weekly, series creator Aaron Korsh is developing a new project with NBCUniversal, the production company behind the show’s original run.



The show, according to reports, will not be a spin-off or a reboot but rather something set in the world of Suits.

Earlier this month, the workplace legal drama broke the record for most weeks as the No. 1 overall title on the Nielsen rankings, with 2.36 billion minutes of viewing for the week of September 4-10.



About Suits



Suits focused primarily on litigator Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) who hires Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams), a man expelled from his university with impressive photographic memory skills, to work at his law firm despite not having a legal degree.



Markle played paralegal Rachel Zane, who works her way up to an associate at the firm and marries Mike Ross and leaves at the end of the show’s seventh season.



Why the sudden interest in Suits?



The sudden popularity of Suits surprised many, but British royal family expert Kinsey Schofield feels there was a push to get Markle front and center.



"Netflix's algorithm gave Suits an incredible push, not to mention the sexy thumbnails they chose to display," Schofield told Fox News Digital. "For weeks if not months, ‘Suits’ was featured under Netflix’s Spotlight section."

Schofield noted that since the show has 134 episodes it made for a perfect binge.

Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016, while she was still starring on the show, and she later left the series in April 2018, about six months after their engagement.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled that he had made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when he first began dating Markle.

"I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room," Harry wrote.

"I didn’t need to see such things live," he added and joked that he needed "electric shock therapy" to stop thinking about the steamy scenes.

