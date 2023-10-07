Mean Girls reunion! Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert seen shooting for secret project in LA

In a delightful twist of nostalgia, the iconic Mean Girls cast members reunited for a secret commercial project in Los Angeles, nearly two decades after the beloved teen comedy hit theatres.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, who portrayed key characters in the 2004 cult classic, were spotted on a Los Angeles football field, surrounded by camera crews. Their presence on set ignited excitement among fans who have cherished the film's memorable characters and unforgettable one-liners.

In Mean Girls, Lindsay, now 37, played Cady Heron, a high school student navigating the complexities of teenage life after moving from Africa. It was through her interactions with the formidable trio known as The Plastics that she discovered the intricacies of high school social hierarchies.

Amanda, now 37, portrayed Karen Smith, while Lacey, now 41, brought Gretchen Wieners to life. Rachel McAdams, who played the iconic Regina George, was notably absent from the reunion.

The trio radiated happiness during their reunion, with Amanda and Lacey both donning pink attire, reminiscent of the film's famous reference to wearing pink on Wednesdays. In a playful nod to the movie, Karen Smith was seen driving a silver convertible, a callback to the memorable "Get in loser — we're going shopping" scene.

Amanda was also seen holding a microphone while wearing a blazer, hinting at her character's famous weather report where she humorously declared, "There's a 30 per cent chance it's already raining."

During their time on set, Lindsay, dressed in all black, carried a zipped pouch that read "Plastics Club Member," further cementing the reunion's connection to the iconic movie.

Details about the reunion project remain shrouded in secrecy, but it's worth noting that Mean Girls is celebrating its 20th anniversary next year. In a thrilling development for fans, the Mean Girls Musical Movie is set to debut, with Tina Fey, the creator of the original film and Broadway musical, reprising her role as Ms. Norbury.

While Amanda expressed enthusiasm for a potential cameo with her former co-stars, it's uncertain whether they will be involved in the musical adaptation, which features a new cast.

