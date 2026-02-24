/Mayank Pawar, former contestant of Spiltsvilla 7, passes away at 37

Mayank Pawar, who gained prominence after appearing in the popular reality show Splitsvilla Season 7, has passed away. The reality TV star was 37. The news of his untimely demise was shared on his official Instagram account on Monday.

The news of his death left his fans and followers in shock, and they offered condolences to the family on social media.

Splitsvilla star Mayank Pawar dies

The news of his death was shared on his Instagram account. Mayank Pawar passed away on February 23, 2026 at the age of 37. The cause of the his death was not mentioned in the post and remains unknown so far.

His family had shared a note announcing Mayank's prayer meet which is scheduled for February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh.

The caption read, “A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti.”

Mayank Pawar’s Splitsvilla journey

Mayank gained prominence for his performance in Splitsvilla 7. During his stint in the show, he was appreciated by fellow contetstantd for his calm personality and the way he gave his best during all the tasks.

The episode where he was eliminated became one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Host Sunny Leone got emotional and hugged him as he exited the villa. Co-host Nikhil Chinapa also embraced him.

He was known to be a fitness enthusiast and had won the Mr India contest a whopping seven times.

Fans react