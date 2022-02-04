Would you wear this? Why internet is divided over this South Korean nose-only mask 'Kosk'

It's been two years since face masks entered our lives. Like the Covid-19 variants, we have also seen different variants of face masks — from high-tech ones with an air purifier to customised one - and now a new mask has got the internet buzzing.



A South Korean company has come up with a unique mask, 'kosk' – that can will allow users to eat or drink even when they are wearing a mask. Each Kosk consists of two pieces, one of which can be removed to leave the mouth uncovered, as per the reports.

The mask name 'Kosk' is a combination of words; 'Ko' which means "nose" in Korea while 'Sk' signifies mask.



The tiny mask has been released by the company called Atman and sells for 9,800 won ($8.13; Rs 610) for a box of 10 on online retailer Coupang.



Soon after the pictures of the unusual masks went on social media, several netizens mocked the company, while others just criticized the design.



"Two years into this pandemic, and some still don't understand the word 'airborne'! I can't even (sic)," one user wrote. While another commented, "You're kidding right? How hard is it for you to remove your mask when eating? "



Take a look:

Wow, the most unhelpful idea and a waste of resources... If the virus is air-bourne, it will still enter via your open mouth when eating. #sowhatisthepoint https://t.co/2c8kajNPLT — Samuel Lau (@ChairmanSam) February 3, 2022

Oh God is this real or just a meme https://t.co/0q5b7ekKNw — STAYC Only (@stayc_only) February 1, 2022

On sale in South Korea: 'Kosk', the mask for your nose (ko), for use in restaurants and cafes..... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/xHs0EwG6bB — Sokeel Park 박석길 (@Sokeel) February 1, 2022