World Cancer Day: Does cancer treatment affect your sex life?

Most experts say that cancer can affect a person's sexuality and sex life in a number of ways. But they also say that every cancer patient does not go through the same experiences and challenges. As everyone is different and they have different sexual needs, it is impossible to say exactly how cancer will affect their sex life and sexual desires. However, unanimously, most doctors claim that some types of cancer and their treatment affect your ability or desire to have sex more than others.

Based on previous surveys and studies, experts suggest that for some, cancer treatment leads to difficulties in their sex life. Common issues that they may face include pain during intercourse, erectile dysfunction, vaginal dryness, fatigue, body image changes, and reduced libido. These are common issues and fortunately, you can find several ways to address them.

If you are experiencing any difficulties with your sex life after cancer treatment, you must consult your doctor or another healthcare professional. They can help you with the right remedies and medications.

Side effects of cancer and cancer treatments are also major libido killers for many. Fatigue, pain, nausea, and anxiety can all contribute to a decreased sex drive. In men, some cancer treatments also cause erectile dysfunction, which can make sex less enjoyable.

For others, however, the opposite may be true. The stress and anxiety of having the deadly disease can increase their sexual desire.

Whatever your concerns may be, you can speak to your doctor or oncologist about them and discover a solution.