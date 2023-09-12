Stolen Van Gogh painting found after 3.5 years in mysterious turn of events

In a real-world story that is quite reminiscent of a Hollywood thriller, a stolen Van Gogh masterpiece, The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring, has finally found its way back to safe hands after a tumultuous three-and-a-half-year journey. Dutch art detective Arthur Brand played a pivotal role in the recovery of this 139-year-old painting, orchestrating its return in an unexpected and remarkable fashion.

The saga began in March 2020 when the priceless Van Gogh painting was stolen from the Singer Museum in the Dutch town of Laren. The audacious heist took place just as the world was grappling with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a thief wielding a sledgehammer smashed through two glass doors to make off with the artwork. The stolen masterpiece, also known as Spring Garden, was on loan from a museum in Groningen, and its disappearance left the art world in shock and despair.

The subsequent investigation led to the apprehension of a career criminal, Nils M, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2021 for his involvement in the theft. However, by then, the painting had already changed hands within the criminal underworld, its value estimated to be in the millions of euros.

What followed was a cat-and-mouse game within the criminal fraternity. According to intercepted communications by the police, the stolen Van Gogh became a bargaining chip for criminals seeking reduced jail sentences. It passed through various hands, a hot potato that no one dared to hold onto for long.

Enter Arthur Brand, a renowned Dutch art detective who had been collaborating closely with the Dutch police in their relentless quest to recover the stolen masterpiece. Brand's determination and deep knowledge of the art world proved invaluable in the search for Spring Garden. He received "proof of life" pictures as early as June 2020, indicating that the painting was still intact.

The turning point in this riveting story came when Brand was approached by an enigmatic man in Amsterdam. This mysterious figure offered to return the painting on the condition of complete confidentiality. The man's motivation? It had become too cumbersome to retain possession of the artwork, and he sought a resolution.

"I was at a birthday party, and he was waiting under a tree, explaining to me why he wanted to do this," Brand revealed while speaking to the BBC. On a fateful Monday afternoon, the painting was handed over to Brand at his own home, while the director of the Groninger museum anxiously waited at a nearby bar to authenticate the work.

