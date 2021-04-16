Selena Gomez gets dainty cross inked on her collarbone 

Selena Gomez has some new ink. The singer now has a dainty cross on her collarbone. The tattoo was done by celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy.

The artist posted a video of Gomez with her fresh ink on Instagram Thursday, writing: "We [heart] @selenagomez"





This isn't the first tattoo the Rare Beauty founder has from Bang Bang. Several of her other pieces are from the artist, including one of her latest: the word "Rare," a nod to her most recent album.

In 2014, Bang Bang inscribed the Arabic words that translate to "love yourself first" on her back below her right shoulder. He's also etched the roman numerals LXXVI on the back of her neck.

Gomez has 15 tattoos total, including the new cross, according to Page Six. Many of them represent important moments in her life, including the date of her kidney transplant.

Her first tattoo was a small music note on her wrist. In a 2012 interview with Access Hollywood, Gomez said she got the tattoo because "music is a big influence in my life."