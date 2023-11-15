Salman Rushdie makes rare public appearance to receive award in New York

Indian-born British-American author Salman Rushdie made a surprise public appearance at the Václav Havel Center in New York to accept the Lifetime Disturbing the Peace award. Known for his novels like Midnight's Children, Rushdie has maintained a low profile since being a target of a violent assault at a literary event last year.

The unpublicised event took place at the Bohemian National Hall on the Upper East Side, with security concerns prompting the New York Police Department's presence, reported The Guardian. Rushdie, addressing the audience in a black button-up shirt and suit, expressed his apologies for being a "mystery guest" and received a standing ovation. "I do not feel at all mysterious. It just made my life a little bit simpler," he added.

The award, presented by Azar Nafisi, author of Teaching Lolita in Tehran, recognised Rushdie's defence of freedom of expression, evident in both his fiction and commentaries. The Václav Havel Center highlighted Rushdie's alignment with the principles the award represents.

Reflecting on Václav Havel's legacy, Rushdie commended the former Czech president's ability to balance artistry and activism. The ceremony also acknowledged Egyptian political theorist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, imprisoned under harsh conditions, with his aunt Ahdaf Soueif accepting the award on his behalf.

