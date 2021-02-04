Rapper Lil Uzi Vert gets a diamond implant on his forehead like Marvel's Vision

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is living a 'vision'ary life. Last month the 26-year-old hinted that he possibly may implant a natural pink diamond into his forehead. The 'Bad and Boujee' co-star wrote on his Twitter that he finally finished paying an alleged $24 million dollars to popular jeweler Elliot Eliantte.



“This one stone cost so much, I’ve been paying for it since 2017,” the rapper wrote. Uzi also suggested that the jaw-dropping piece was worth as much as $2 million per carat. Adding in his series of tweets that the diamond is “almost 11 carats.”

Now, the rapper is actually rocking the oval-shaped implant and also posted on his Instagram his new addition stating under his post that, “beauty is pain.”

A separate video of Uzi on FaceTime, posted by his friend Ceo Slow, clearly shows the diamond protruding from his head.





Uzi previously stated that the natural diamond is authenticated, certified by the Gemological Institute of America, and not lab-grown after he first shared his bizarre plans on Twitter.

‘I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond… A lot of M’s in my face,’ the rapper wrote.





When questioned how he could afford such a diamond, he revealed he had been saving for three years and that it cost him more than all of his cars, and home, put together.



The internet reacted to the rapper's diamond addition. Some loving the new addition, while others are still getting used to it and even comparing it with Marvel superhero Vision.





