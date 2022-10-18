Queen Camilla meets Dua Lipa before announcing 2022 Booker Prize winner, see pics

For the first time in three years, the Booker Prize festivities were held in person, and for the event, we saw Queen Consort Camilla reaching the venue to present the top prize. Dua Lipa also reached the Roundhouse, an arts venue, to deliver a keynote speech on her passion and love for literature.

After greeting organizers, short-listed authors, contest judges, and Dua Lipa, the senior royal presented this year's Booker Prize for fiction to Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka, which was followed by a reception and dinner at televised event.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Queen Consort Camilla shared a few words and bonded over their love for literature before moving on with the event. Comign to their sartorial picks, the senior royal looked stylish in a black lace cocktail dress by Fiona Clare. She paired it with diamond earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Dua Lipa, on the other hand, wore an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress from Burberry’s spring 2023 collection.

In her keynote speech, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter said that good writing “has the power to make people feel seen”.

“It’s such an honour to be amongst some of the world’s greatest literary minds to talk about one of the most profound joys in the world: the simple pleasure of reading a book,” she said.

“Reading is a passion that has taken many forms for me. Like countless other London school children, my early obsessions included Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman, both of whom gave me little pearls of wisdom that still guide me today.”

Lipa also shared that Kadare’s work helped her “connect with my family’s heritage and identity as Kosovan Albanians”.

“I learned about the Albanian spirit of resistance, that same stubborn determination that keeps Kosovans fighting for international recognition for our independence today,” she said.

“I often wonder if authors realise just how many gifts they give us," she stated.