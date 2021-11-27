Pooja Hegde solo Maldives vacation is every traveller's dream: Pics

Indian actor Pooja Hegde is having the time of her life in the beautiful travel destination of Maldives, and fans cannot seem to get enough of this gorgeous girl!



For the last one week or so, Hegde has been pending some me time in Maldives vacation where she recently tried her hand at snorkeling as well.



The actress is believed to have returned to India on Sunday but is clearly experiencing vacay hangover as she continues to post pretty pictures of her in lovely bikinis.



Recently, Pooja Hegde took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and Reels of her enjoying solo in the hottest travel destination. Sharing the pics, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Found Nemo! He and his friend were cuties. #snorkeltales."



The actress is currently occupied with wrapping up the shoot for the new schedule of Tamil movie 'Beast' opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She also plays the lead in South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer 'SSMB28'.

Check out all her travel posts here: