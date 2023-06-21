Pharrell Williams brings gospel party to Paris' oldest bridge as he debuts as Louis Vuitton designer
It was a night of heady concoction as musician turned designer Pharell Williams took over the oldest bridge in Paris as he showcased his designs for Louis Vuitton on Tuesday. The event, which marked Pharell's debut as a designer was packed with celebrities, and the venue was turned into a pumping gospel nightclub as models walked the ramp showcasing men's wear collection.
Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, LeBron James and Zendaya were among the many stars lined up along the Pont Neuf in central Paris, which had a golden carpet rolled along its entire length.
The multi-faceted artist told AFP before the show that he was conscious of the traumatic history behind the current dominance of black culture that has allowed him to take over at the world's most lucrative fashion label.
"We wish that our culture and our people didn't have to suffer so hard in order to get us here," said Williams ahead of his debut as menswear director for Louis Vuitton.
Pharrell Williams, men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton pic.twitter.com/c5WSkcT6sr— highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) June 20, 2023
WELL DONE 👏🏾 @Pharrell— Milan Jed (@_jedm) June 20, 2023
From the Pont Neuf in #Paris! #LouisVuitton presents the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection by #Pharrell #LVMenSS24 #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/LdyCZMue6G
"It's not lost on me that a lot of people died, a lot of people lost their lives and suffered... to get us to these positions."
The show played fairly safe, drawing on Louis Vuitton's familiar check patterns and leather work, adding in some pixelated patterns and some military-style camouflage.
The classic bags came out in primary colours and a couple of souped-up karts even made their way down the catwalk carrying piles of classic Vuitton luggage.
Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show. Contemporary dandy silhouettes encrusted with pearls and crystals boldly paraded down the Pont Neuf Bridge for Pharrell Williams' debut collection. Watch the full show at https://t.co/zXVDQvzT0J#LVMenSS24 #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/EjLK22CLI6— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 21, 2023
Pharrell Williams, you did that. pic.twitter.com/EFoMJAk4xP— Kea (@jacquemusx) June 20, 2023
The soundtrack made its way from stately classical music to full-blown gospel disco.
And there was a special treat for guests and people leaning out of windows along the Seine when Jay-Z gave a concert on the bridge at the end of the night, with a cameo by Pharrell himself.
Williams is the second successive black American to take over menswear for Louis Vuitton -- a sign of how hip-hop culture has come to dominate global fashion.
- Virgil's energy -
Williams, 50, also spoke about his predecessor Virgil Abloh, a former Kanye West collaborator who breathed new life into Louis Vuitton with his hip-hop-infused style but died tragically young from cancer in 2021.
"I collaborated with him on a couple of things," said Williams. "Spiritually, his energy is very much still here."
Many labels have moved away from the big-name designers of the past like Jean Paul Gaultier and Karl Lagerfeld, preferring more discreet professionals.
But Louis Vuitton, which made more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in revenue last year, is going the other way, putting a full-blown celebrity in charge.
(With agency inputs)
