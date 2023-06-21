Pharrell Williams brings gospel party to Paris' oldest bridge as he debuts as Louis Vuitton designer

It was a night of heady concoction as musician turned designer Pharell Williams took over the oldest bridge in Paris as he showcased his designs for Louis Vuitton on Tuesday. The event, which marked Pharell's debut as a designer was packed with celebrities, and the venue was turned into a pumping gospel nightclub as models walked the ramp showcasing men's wear collection.



Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, LeBron James and Zendaya were among the many stars lined up along the Pont Neuf in central Paris, which had a golden carpet rolled along its entire length.



The multi-faceted artist told AFP before the show that he was conscious of the traumatic history behind the current dominance of black culture that has allowed him to take over at the world's most lucrative fashion label.



"We wish that our culture and our people didn't have to suffer so hard in order to get us here," said Williams ahead of his debut as menswear director for Louis Vuitton.

"It's not lost on me that a lot of people died, a lot of people lost their lives and suffered... to get us to these positions."



The show played fairly safe, drawing on Louis Vuitton's familiar check patterns and leather work, adding in some pixelated patterns and some military-style camouflage.



The classic bags came out in primary colours and a couple of souped-up karts even made their way down the catwalk carrying piles of classic Vuitton luggage.



Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show. Contemporary dandy silhouettes encrusted with pearls and crystals boldly paraded down the Pont Neuf Bridge for Pharrell Williams' debut collection. Watch the full show at https://t.co/zXVDQvzT0J#LVMenSS24 #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/EjLK22CLI6 — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 21, 2023 ×

The soundtrack made its way from stately classical music to full-blown gospel disco.



And there was a special treat for guests and people leaning out of windows along the Seine when Jay-Z gave a concert on the bridge at the end of the night, with a cameo by Pharrell himself.