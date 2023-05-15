PEN America to honour imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi with Freedom to Write Award

Iranian writer, journalist and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who has a long history of imprisonment and harsh punishment, will be honoured at PEN America Literary Gala this week. Mohammadi will receive the 2023 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award. She is currently in prison for allegedly "spreading propaganda".

"Narges Mohammadi inspires awe across the world for her unflinching courage and resistance to the Iranian government’s determined campaign to silence her," PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement released on Monday.

"The sacrifices that she and her family have made are heartbreaking. She is a beacon for free expression in one of the most harsh places in the world for writers, journalists, and artists," the statement further read.

The award will be received by Mohammadi's husband Taghi Rahmani on her behalf. The PEN gala is scheduled for Thursday night at the American Museum of Natural History, with fellow honorees including Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, winner of the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award.

The PEN/Barbey prize is given to writers persecuted for their work. Previous recipients of the award include Ukrainian freelance journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko and Chinese activist Xu Zhiyong.

The 51-year-old was released from prison in 2020 after serving 8 years and 6 months for various charges, including forming an illegal organisation and conspiring against Iran. At one time, Mohammadi was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Center.

Earlier this month, Mohammadi received the United Nations' World Press Freedom Prize.

