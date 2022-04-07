No-fault divorce law comes into force in England and Wales

No more blame games and no more fake evidence needed to separate from a bad marriage, at least in England.

From Wednesday, unhappy spouses in England and Wales can end their marriages without blaming each other. The new rule is being touted as the biggest reform in divorce law in the country in half a century.



The onset of "no-fault" divorces means one spouse no longer needs to prove the other guilty of adultery, "unreasonable behaviour" or desertion.



Earlier, if such grounds did not exist, the couple were asked to live apart for two years before a divorce could be granted by the court. Sometimes if one of the partners objected to the proceedings, it could stretch up to five years.



The change brings England and Wales into line with Scotland, which has its own legal system, and with other countries including the United States, Australia and Germany.

Several experts expect a rush of divorces by couples who were waiting for legal reforms, they also predict that it could lead to more marriages considering the separation would be simpler if need be.

The case of Tini Owens galvanised a campaign for change after she lost a Supreme Court fight in 2018, having failed to persuade the judges that her 40-year marriage should end.

Her husband had contested her claims of unreasonable behaviour, and the judges ruled that being trapped in an unhappy marriage was not in itself grounds for divorce.

"No-one should have to remain in a loveless marriage or endure a long, drawn-out and expensive court battle to end it," Owens said.

"This change in the law guards against that happening and I welcome it," she added.

(with inputs from agencies)