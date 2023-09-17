Mental health and PCOS: Addressing the emotional impact | PCOS Awareness Month 2023

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) refers to the condition that causes the overproduction of male hormones i.e. androgens and lack of progestogens. It disrupts the hormonal processes in the body and is known to affect 1 in every 10 women.

With a multitude of physical symptoms, PCOS has the potential to disrupt almost every aspect of one’s life. Its impact extends to mental health due to the disruption of hormones that leads to weight gain, and other distressing symptoms.

The link between PCOS and mental health disorders

Research has indicated that individuals with PCOS are at a higher risk of experiencing psychological distress, including stress, anxiety, and depression. Beyond the evident physical challenges, PCOS impacts women’s mental health in a variety of ways such as:

Anxiety due to menstrual disorders

The hormonal imbalances associated with PCOS can impact neurotransmitters in the brain, resulting in mood swings, irritability, and heightened anxiety levels. The failure of pregnancy due to the inability to develop follicles after ovulation induction is the primary cause contributing to anxiety symptoms among women with PCOS.

Furthermore, the uncertainty surrounding fertility and the complexities of managing PCOS symptoms can lead to emotional stress. Hence, it is crucial for healthcare providers to offer emotional support, educate patients about coping strategies, and provide access to mental health resources in order to address these multifaceted challenges and reduce stress.

Body image concerns

Obesity due to PCOS can result in negative body image perception and reduced self-esteem. Additionally, the presence of hirsutism (excess hair growth) and acne can heighten feelings of self-consciousness and further diminish one's confidence.

The hormonal imbalances can lead to social isolation and contribute to mood swings and emotional instability. According to a study by William and AI, PCOS-related symptoms can undermine a person's self-perception as a woman.

Eating disorders

Obesity and dissatisfaction with body image are recognized as risk factors for eating disorders (ED). While this notion is subject to debate, there appears to be a higher prevalence of eating disorders within the population affected by PCOS.

Negative mental health

Women with PCOS may be more vulnerable to emotional instability and encounter challenges in regulating their emotions. Research indicates that these individuals experience three times as many depressive symptoms and are five times more likely to develop anxiety disorders compared to those without PCOS. In certain studies, such as the one conducted by Fernandez et al., the prevalence of depressive symptoms approaches nearly 50% among PCOS patients.

Navigating emotional well-being with PCOS

Managing PCOS involves treating the syndrome both physically and mentally. In order to treat its physical symptoms, medications such as Clomid and Metformin are usually prescribed.



Addressing mental health issues usually involves a multifaceted approach. Emotional regulation is an essential approach and it involves the processes of recognising emotions, understanding how emotions are generated and evaluating their influence on emotional expression. It is a critical element in modifying negative emotions and constitutes an essential step in assisting individuals in handling their emotions. Implementing strategies and adopting positive coping strategies are key to accomplishing emotional distress and reducing psychological distress.

Keeping a journal to document your feelings can assist in identifying patterns and triggers while engaging in self-care and stress reduction activities such as meditation and mindfulness practices can aid in emotional regulation and stress relief. Moreover, lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise, maintaining a balanced diet and ensuring quality sleep every night are important structures in today’s sedentary lifestyle.

Managing both PCOS and mental health is a personal journey, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. By undertaking necessary measures and adopting healthy habits, one can lead a happy, healthy life with PCOS.

(With inputs from Dr Sonu Talwar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Vasant Vihar)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE