Meet Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old man who spends $2 mn a year to get body of 18-year-old

Most methods under the sun have been tried by those with plenty of time and money to resist the effects of ageing. While the debate carries on whether reverse ageing is possible in humans, meet Johnson, a 45-year-old ultrawealthy software entrepreneur who has more than 30 medical professionals keeping an eye on every aspect of his health.

Oliver Zolman, a 29-year-old regenerative medicine physician and his team have pledged to work to slow down the ageing process in each of Johnson's organs. Johnson plans to spend at least $2 million on his body this year in a desire to want the organs of an 18-year-old, including the bladder, penis, rectum, bladder, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, skin, teeth, reported Bloomberg.

The tests, which Johnson, Zolman, and the team collectively refer to as Project Blueprint, have been ongoing for more than a year. However, Johnson adheres to rigorous rules for his food which is 1,977 vegan calories daily, exercise which is prescribed as one hour per day; three times per week, and rest at the same time every night, after two hours wearing glasses that block blue light.

He also undergoes dozens of medical procedures every month, some of which are exceedingly difficult and unpleasant. The outcomes of these treatments are subsequently monitored by further blood tests, MRIs, ultrasounds, and colonoscopies. “What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable” Johnson’s said.

In his 30s, Johnson created a payment processing company which was a massive success. But the long hours and stress left him overweight and deeply depressed and sold the business to EBay Inc. in 2013 for $800 million. Then he started to sort him out. He founded a biotech-focused venture firm called OS Fund and then, in 2016, a company called Kernel, which makes helmets that analyze brain activity to learn more about the mind’s inner workings.

Younger than Johnson by a generation, his doctor Zolman had his own personal medical wake-up call in 2012 when he injured his back while playing basketball. By 2030, he aims to demonstrate through biostatistics that ageing can be decreased by 25% in all 78 organs.

Johnson uses twenty different medications and supplements. Lycopene for vascular and skin health, metformin to prevent colon polyps, ginger, black pepper, and turmeric for reducing inflammation and liver enzymes, zinc to support his vegan diet, and a microdose of lithium for, he claims, brain health. A green beverage loaded with creatine, cocoa flavanols, collagen peptides, and other delights follows an hour-long workout that consists of 25 distinct exercises.

He checks his weight, body mass index, and body fat every day and keeps track of his oxygen levels when sleeping as well as his blood glucose, body temperature, and heart rate fluctuations while awake. Johnson's body fat dropped to only 3% at one time, endangering the health of his heart. His staff suggested making changes to his nutrition after that.

Talmage, Johnson's 17-year-old son has acquired some of his dad's habits if not all of them. Talmage prefers his vegetables fresh or sautéed rather than in vegetable sludge. What is interesting is that Johnson is going to undertake some far more experimental operations, including gene therapies. Well, we will just have to wait and see how that goes for Johnson.

